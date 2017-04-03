St Petersburg Subway Explosion Kills at Least Nine

At least nine people were killed and 47 more injured in a bomb blast Monday afternoon in St. Petersburg’s subway, according to Russia’s health minister. Russian authorities are investigating the explosion as a possible terrorist attack.

The attack happened between two of the busiest metro stations in Russia’s second biggest city, with images and video posted to social media showing a mangled carriage with its doors blown off. Russia’s Anti-Terrorist Committee said a second device was found in a nearby metro station but authorities were able to diffuse it before it went off, according to the Associated Press.

While Russian President Vladimir Putin was careful not to label the attack a terrorist incident earlier in the day, his Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev didn’t hold back. He said on Facebook: “All those who were injured in the terrorist attack in St Petersburg metro will receive all the medical help they need.”

