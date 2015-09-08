St. Vincent Returns Home to Texas, Wanders the Wilderness, and Sings at a Baseball Game

Though St. Vincent currently resides in New York City, she’s something of a Texan at heart, having grown up and gone to school in Dallas before her pursuit of a career in music drove her toward coastal living. Brooklyn director Alan del Rio Ortiz recently trailed the indie rock guitar goddess as she went back to the Lone Star state to grab footage for lifestyle blog Nowness. The documentary short commemorating the trip is full of the breathtaking largesse of Texas, and St. Vincent’s love for the quietude she finds in it. There’s also a baseball game, where she grabs a mic and sings “The Star-Spangled Banner” and a goofy but spirited four-person (and one-dog) dance routine. Watch St. Vincent’s homecoming below.