Photos of Trekkies Celebrating 50 Years of the 23rd Century

This past weekend, New York hosted Star Trek: Mission New York, a convention celebrating the most influential sci-fi franchise of television history. The occasion was the 50th anniversary of the original (and still best) series, and there were a load of panels and exhibits and junk, but mainly this seemed to be a chance for Trekkies/Trekkers of all stripes and forehead ridges to see their people. VICE sent photographer Maggie Shannon to cover the event, and she came back with Tribble-filled wonder, Scotty lookalikes, and at least five Khans.

Maggie Shannon is a photographer based in NYC. You can follow her work here.