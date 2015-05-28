Stream Little Children’s EP ‘Traveling Through Darkness’ in Its Entirety

Following hits such as “Hey Hey” and “By Your Side” – both of which have been co-productions with various big names in the Swedish music industry – one-piece Little Children will be releasing the EP Traveling Through Darkness next week on June 2. This time, the man behind Little Children, Linus Lutti, allows us to go under his skin as he’s only collaborating on one track (the title track) in the shape of vocals together with Titiyo.

Linus told Noisey over mail that, “I wanted to make music that I could fucking stand for, music that was me, that was everything I knew, music that was everything I felt at that time. I wanted to express the frustration, the emptiness, the loneliness, the apathy, the anxiety in me. I wanted to write, record, produce it just as I wanted, not to some else’s standards. Only mine. That, I think I managed. I love these songs. I’m proud of what I’ve done.”

Videos by VICE

Little Children’s ability to make ideal music for long, fast roadtrips is still there, so skipping the collabs seems to have been working out fine.

Listen to the full EP below:

Traveling Through Darkness will be released on June 2 via Cosmos Records.