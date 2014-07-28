Stream ‘Night Jerks’ by Okkultokrati, One of Norway’s Best Heavy Imports

Okkultokrati is one of the strongest Norwegian bands yet to break in the US, a furious combination of hardcore, crust, black metal, sludge, d-beat, and more with one thing in common, a united drive towards the most hateful music on the planet. Night Jerks is their latest entry, an eight-track ripper out now via Fysisk Format that isn’t afraid of dipping into droning-dark-ambient either, making for a darkly-uncomfortable ride. In the best way possible that is.

Order yours via Fysisk and for chrissakes, someone please put this, and all of their other LPs out domestically.