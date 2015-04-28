PREMIERE: Stream Tussilago’s Debut Album ‘Holy Train’ in Full



Photo by Frode&Marcus and Gustaf von Arbin

It’s been about 11 months since the premiere of Tussilago‘s brilliant video for “Say Hello” and the promise that we would hear a full-length debut album already this past autumn. However, Stockholm’s dreamiest pop quartet decided to spend almost a year going on regular mixing trips to Petter Winnberg of Amason’s barn in Rösarne, and support Lykke Li on tour throughout December. Which all seems like good stuff, except for that they’ve kept us waiting for so long they’ve almost made us cry.

Now Tussilago’s Holy Train has finally arrived, and we’re proud to say that you’ll be able to jump on in and listen to the band’s debut album in full before its release on Wednesday. And yes, it’s all been worth they wait. Sit back and enjoy the ride, ’cause it will most probably bring your thoughts to another dimension.

Holy Train will be available digitally, on CD and vinyl via INGRID on April 29. Catch the band live at Babel in Malmö on May 7 or Pustervik in Gothenburg on May 16.