Celebrate 100 Years of Sun Ra and Crack Into His Massive Discography

No one exemplifies the title of eccentric genius as perfectly as Sun Ra, he of the Angel Race from Saturn and composer of more than 1000 songs across one hundred albums. The jazz composer, bandleader and instrumentalist explored the farther reaches of his genre, home recording techniques, and his instruments across those releases, creating a mind-bending catalog. He is nothing less than a legend. On the occasion of Sun Ra’s 100th birthday, In The Orbit Of Ra: Arkestra reflections examines the genius that was Sun Ra, tin foil hat and all, as told via collaborators and friends Marshall Allen, Danny Ray Thompson, Michael Ray and Knoel Scott. Check out the video above.

If you need a primer for the Sun Ra Arkestra, check out the forthcoming In The Orbit Of Ra, curated by Marshall Allen and navigating through over 25 years of music to bring together a single introductory compilation.