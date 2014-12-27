Surachai’s New Noise Track ‘Ephemera’ Is Not Pretentious

Whenever I go to an experimental noise show I feel like I’m a fly on the wall at some occult ceremony with 13 guys who think they’re all the new Duchamp and jerk each other off while they stare at their reflection in broken mirrors. But while there are plenty of self-indulgent experimental musicians, there are a few who make music with a thoughtful reserve. Electronic composer Surachai is one of the good ones. His music is not exactly “harsh,” but it will definitely provoke you.

This track, “Ephemera,” is one of three new tracks Surachai produced using the Shared System from Make Noise. The system uses everything from analog FM to voltage controlled granularization to enable a ridiculously vast range of sounds. Not to mention, it looks like a prop from Blade Runner. Surachai’s Shared System record is the fifth in an ongoing series of single-musician experiments with the Shared System. It will be released next month. Drink five cups of coffee, put on your metallic wraparound glasses, charge your e-cig, and listen.

Preorder MNR005: Shared System Series on Bandcamp.