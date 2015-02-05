Swansea Is a Paradise

As a Swansea nightclub photographer, I get dry-humped, yanked and generally accosted on a very regular basis. Alcohol always plays a large part in the process, of course, but that’s not really what these photos are about. Yes, people are getting fucked, but they’re also there to find a fleeting moment of euphoria, to elevate their souls from the drudgery of the day-to-day, if only for the duration of a Nicki Minaj remix.

It’s also fair to assume – because of the whole inhaling-hazardous-amounts-of-alcohol thing – that many will not fully recall that euphoria the morning after. These photographs seek to remedy that.

Videos by VICE

For a city with not a lot of palm trees or coconut cocktails, Swansea really can be a paradise – you just have to know how to make it so.

