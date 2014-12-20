T-Pain and Lil Wayne Have a New Song Called “Let Me Thru” That Goes A Million Miles Per Hour

Remember in 2008 when T-Pain and Lil Wayne were the two biggest things in rap, and they were going to make an album (and presumably an opus to the idea of Auto-Tune) together called T-Wayne? That album may have never happened, but real die-hards like myself have always retained glimmers of hope that the two would go on to do great things together. And while I wouldn’t have expected those great things to be a straightforward rap track about how much T-Pain needs you to get out of the way of his car, I’m not going to complain when a song like “Let Me Thru” falls in my lap thanks to the good people at XXL.

If we’ve learned anything over the last few months from T-Pain, it’s been that you have to take life one step at a time, as he noted in the most recent installment of Ask T-Pain. But if we’ve learned anything else, it’s that T-Pain can seriously rap, as he showed on his recent song “Stoicville.” “Let Me Thru” is further proof that you should be paying attention to him right now, as well as Lil Wayne, who’s been reliving his 2008 rap glory days a bit as well lately, despite a general lack of fan interest. T-Wayne may be nothing but a dream, but this track is the perfect consolation prize to wake up to, an alternate universe T-Wayne that’s just them rapping hard as hell. Listen to it below, via XXL.

