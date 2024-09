This week, VICE meets Mark “Marty” Rathbun, a former senior executive of the Church of Scientology who left the church in 2004. He is a key subject of Alex Gibney’s new documentary Going Clear: Scientology and the Prison of Belief, which is being released March 29 through HBO Documentary Films. We discuss his past in the Church of Scientology, auditing, and the harassment techniques allegedly used by the church.