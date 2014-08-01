Talking to the Director of Sundance’s 2014 Documentary Grand Jury Prize Winner, ‘Rich Hill’

There’s a tiny town in Missouri, just off Interstate 49, called Rich Hill. You’d easily miss it if you blinked driving past. Forgettable though it often may be, the town is the setting of Sundance Film Festival’s 2014 Documentary Grand Jury Winner, Rich Hill.

On this week’s VICE Meets, we talk to the film’s director Tracy Droz Tragos about her portrayal of Rich Hill that poetically weaves America’s impoverished heartland back into the fabric of society.

Rich Hill opens in select theaters tomorrow August 1 and will be available on nationwide On Demand beginning August 5.