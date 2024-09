This week, VICE meets filmmakers Taika Waititi and Jemaine Clement to talk about their new movie, What We Do in the Shadows. The film is a mockumentary that follows the lives of four vampires as they share a house, argue about dirty dishes, and go to parties in the filmmakers native New Zealand.

What We Do in the Shadows premieres in New York and Los Angeles today, Friday, February 13, and expanding its release in the coming weeks. Watch an exclusive trailer here.