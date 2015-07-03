Kathryn Bigelow Interviews the Filmmaker Behind the Mexican Drug War Documentary, ‘Cartel Land’

Cartel Land is a riveting, on-the-ground documentary following parallel stories of US and Mexican vigilantes fighting back against the ruthless drug cartels on either side of the border. It’s an excellent documentary, and VICE has teamed with the Orchard distributors to help promote it nationwide.

For this episode of VICE Talks Film, Oscar-winning director Kathryn Bigelow (Zero Dark Thirty, The Hurt Locker)—who recently signed on as an executive producer of the film—sat down with filmmaker Matthew Heineman to discuss his fearless process in capturing this harrowing story and the ever-evolving world of the cartel’s stranglehold on communities north and south of the border.