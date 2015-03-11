Dang, How About This New Tame Impala Song “Let It Happen”

It’s 4:20 PM, do you know where your kids are? Well, they’re probably gettin’ high on that green and listening to this sweet new Tame Impala song “Let It Happen,” the first track from their anticipated follow-up to 2012’s Lonerism. “Let It Happen” is almost eight minutes long, and, oh baby, we’re letting it happen and dancing. I’m not kidding. I’m actually blogging this song with my feet as I dance around on the Noisey desk. Did Tame Impala wait till the first 10 celcius day of the year to drop this song? Probably not. But, holy shit, what a sweet coincidence.
To express exactly how I feel about this song, let me embed this tweet from my friend and photographer Jason Bergman.
OK, get it? Now go stream it over at the band’s website. Catch Tame Impala on tour this year.
04-08 Pomona, California – The Fox Theatre
04-10 Indio, California – Coachella
04-17 Indio, California – Coachella
05-08 Austin, Texas – Austin Psych Fest
05-09 New Orleans, LA – Civic Theatre
05-10 Atlanta, Georgia – Shaky Knees Music Festival
05-11 Nashville, TN -Ryman Auditorium
05-13 Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue
05-14 Milwaukee, WI – Riverside Theatre
05-15 Chicago, IL – Riviera Theatre
05-16 Columbus, OH – LC Pavilion
05-18 Royal Oak, MI – Royal Oak Music Theatre
05-19 Toronto, Ontario – Massey Hall
05-20 Montreal, Quebec – Metropolis
05-22 Boston, MA – Boston Calling
05-25 Quincy, WA – Sasquatch Festival 2015
05-26 Vancouver, British Columbia – Malkin Bowl
05-27 Portland, OR – Roseland Ballroom
05-29 Salt Lake City, UT – The Depot
05-30 Denver, CO – Ogden Theatre
05-31 Kansas City, KS – Uptown Theatre
06-01 St. Louis, MO – The Pageant
06-03 Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE
06-04 Cleveland, OH – House of Blues
06-05 Cincinnati, OH – Bunbury Music Festival 2015
06-06 Washington, D.C. – Echostage
06-07 New York, NY – Gov Ball Randalls Island
08-20 Viana Do Castelo, Portugal – Paredes de Coura
09-04-06 Dorset, England – End of the Road Festival
09-04-06 Dublin, Ireland – Electric Picnic
09-06 Co. Laois, Ireland – Stradbally Hall
09-08 Glasgow, Scotland – Barrowland
09-09 Liverpool, England – Olympia
09-10-13 Downend, England – Bestival
09-13 Berlin, Germany – Lollapalooza