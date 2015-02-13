We Hope You Like Topless Dudes and Stock Footage of Lightning Because Taylor Just Dropped The Video For “Style”





This 1989 campaign has been all well and good – “Blank Space” is the best piece of culture about the interchangeability of needy men since season 2 of Gossip Girl and “Shake It Off” is my new handjob anthem but obviously the bit we’ve all been waiting for is the “Style” video.

“Style”, if you don’t already know, is the best song on 1989 and the second best Taylor Swift song of all time. The video is a bit weird, like Twilight had been storyboarded on Deviantart, but is basically lots of long yearning looks, nature stock footage and general rumpy-pumpy foreplay, with Taylor making come-to-bed eyes to a guy who looks a lot like this boy I went to school with called Cosmo. At one point there is a sort of undressing/making out scene in which Taylor is wearing NIGHTSLIP just like your grandma’s grandma.

HERE IT IS: