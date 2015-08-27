Of Course Taylor Swift Brought Out Phoebe From Friends To Sing “Smelly Cat”

Do you think Taylor Swift saw the amazing “Please welcome to the stage” video (above) which mocks the increasingly bizarre female guests she’s been bringing out at her LA shows as like, a challenge? Like she was like “I see your Gigi Hadid and the Blair Witch and raise you a fictional musician from a sitcom that ended 10 years ago.”

Yes, last night Taylor Swift brought on Lisa Kudrow, in character as Phoebe Buffay, so they could play “Smelly Cat” together. Kudrow did some cute, “you need to feel the lyrics” interruption, making her the first person ever to sucessfully talk back to Taylor Swift.

Videos by VICE

Swift is like a human Buzzfeed, working out the perfect amount of nostalgia, cute and lulz to make a moment like this work. A lesser popstar would have tried to laugh off that piss-take video, but she just one-upped it.

Watch the “moment” below: