PREMIERE: Get Lost in Summer with Teen Daze’s New Single “Morning World”



Photo courtesy of the artist

June is objectively the best month. I’m not saying this simply because my birthday falls on the 18th (although that does play an important role). But really, it’s just the greatest. Summer is finally here, but it’s still a reasonable temperature in which you can pull off a light jacket in the evening. School’s out, and school sucks. Festival season is here, and music rules. Everyone is just generally happier about his or her overall existence on planet earth. It’s great! And we also get a bunch of sweet music that sounds like sunshine. So it’s with this long-winded opening that I’m happy to tell you that Noisey is premiering the new single from Teen Daze called “Morning World,” a hazy and dreamy track that packs a titanic emotional punch, despite sounding like a nap on the beach. “Morning World” is vibrant and fits right into the kaleidoscope sound that Teen Daze is known for (I still put “Let’s Fall Asleep Together” on summer playlists). Stream it below, alongside a Home Recording version of the single. Cop it on iTunes now.