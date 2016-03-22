‘I Have to Admit I Am a Little Scared’: Europeans React to the Brussels Attacks



A few roses were left outside the Belgian Embassy in Berlin, this morning. Photo by Grey Hutton

This morning, Europe once again woke up to the news of a terrorist attack. At about 08:00, two explosions hit Brussels Airport while a third followed in the Metro system shortly after. So far, the death toll is as high as 34, with more than 180 wounded, though both of those numbers could rise.

We got in touch with VICE’s European offices to find out whether young people in their countries have grown desensitised to terrorism or whether today’s events are yet another reason to be frightened.

UNITED KINGDOM





Jenner, 23

“Ever since the Paris attacks, I’ve been scared that an attack like that will happen here. I think it’s imminent. A potential terrorist attack is definitely on my mind every time I use public transport – I’m pretty paranoid about it. I just heard that the police in England have prepared for 10 simultaneous attacks, which makes me feel pretty safe, but if something does happen it’s impossible to prevent every single death.”

FRANCE





Karim, 26

“I’m very sad about the Brussels attacks, but I’m not surprised. This has so much to do with the politics of Western governments. We trade weapons, we monopolise raw materials – that has caused so much conflict in the world. Having said that, I’m really worried that civilians are the main targets. Concert venues, bars, restaurants and now train stations and airports – these attacks help create an atmosphere of fear, but we have to keep on going. In Western Europe, we always thought we were living in a system far from wars and armed conflicts, but that’s not the case any more.”

ITALY

Alberto, 21



“The thing is, that these attacks affect us because they happen in our proximity and we see them being reported on TV and everybody talks about them, but the same thing is happening worldwide – no one is talking about Ankara and other places.



I’m not afraid that Milan is going to be targeted next – not yet. It would be pointless. I won’t do anything differently. I know it could happen anywhere, but I won’t let it affect my daily life. You can’t start dying before they actually shoot you.”

GERMANY

Boris, age unknown



“The way the media have covered the assaults feels strange, to be honest. Some friends from Brussels marked themselves safe on Facebook, which was good to know, but I hadn’t talked to them in ages. Actually, I would rather stay at home today, but I have too much to do.”

SWEDEN

Manvir, 20



“It scares me a little, but I really have no idea if something like this could happen in Sweden. I think Sweden is a safe country – I doubt that what happened in Brussels could really happen here. I was born in Sweden and grew up here. I visited other countries, like Italy, England and India – but I never felt safe anywhere except in Sweden.”

ROMANIA

Elena, 30



“I find it interesting that that some of the most emotional and extremist reactions come from people who aren’t involved in the events at all. This morning, I talked to a friend of mine from Brussels and she was calmer and more rational than my friends in Romania – she wasn’t looking to throw blame around.

I am afraid that the authorities will employ harder security and surveillance measures, which isn’t necessarily the right thing to do. And I think the far-right parties will attract new members. They should talk with members of the Muslim community, though. That is the only way to find a solution. We should also be thinking of a rational way to handle the large influx of immigrants.”

THE NETHERLANDS

Fabian, 27



“I heard what was going on this morning at work, but I haven’t really followed the story. Was it bad? Shit. That’s terrible, and I have to go to Amsterdam Central Station now. I have to admit I am a little scared. It could happen here as well, you know. To be honest, I’ve been avoiding places where a lot of people gather, lately. You have to be a little more careful.”

GREECE

Sofia, 21



“I saw the news as soon as I woke up, it’s terrible. I just read that there are rumours the media are not telling us the real number of people killed and injured – I think that’s rather typical of the way news are manipulated in our time.



It’s very depressing to have to worry about terrorism on top of everything else we have to deal with in Greece. I mean, we are bankrupt, the country is full of refugees who are trapped here now that the borders are closed – there’s so much pain, so much suffering everywhere. How can you be happy in times like these? I sure know I’m not.”

SPAIN

Víctor, 17



“I just found out and, to be honest, I do feel a little scared. When you see all these security measures you feel a bit safer, but when I use public transport I can’t help thinking about it and worrying it could happen. This time it was an airport. It seems to be escalating, and terrorist attacks won’t stop unless something is done about it.”

DENMARK

David, 28



“When I heard, I immediately thought, “Not again, not another terrorist attack in Europe.” It’s horrible for the victims, their loved ones and for our sense of security. At the same time the attacks will be used to further push Muslims in a corner. This kind of attack plays straight in the hand of people who already have that on their agenda – right wing parties will have an easier time passing certain policies, public discourse will take another turn to the right, people will become even more divided. An attack in Copenhagen still seems unrealistic, even though it’s happened once before. It just still seems far away to me.”

PORTUGAL

Duarte, 17



“Fundamentalism is fuelled by hate, and that hate comes in part from those who have been cast in society’s sidelines. I’m horrified by those acts of terrorism, but I think we have to deal with it in the most pragmatic way possible and not react with more hate.



Europe is on the verge of losing its fundamental values and we can’t let that happen. We have to remember that there is terror in Europe from self proclaimed Islamic fighters, but in the 1970s we had so many acts of terror from within our own culture – like the IRA. The enemy is ISIS, not Islam. But the most important thing right now is to try to get back on with our lives and think of the victims and their families.”

SWITZERLAND

Michelle, 32



“It’s so sad, and it makes me wonder if something like this could take place in Switzerland. I don’t think it will, but one can’t worry too much about that. Business as usual – that’s how we need to go about our lives. When something like this happens, then it happens. However, it is very alarming to me that there have been so many attacks recently, and I wonder what it means. But no one benefits if I hole up at home and barricade the door until it stops.”

POLAND

Adam, 20



“It’s terrible, but it wasn’t much of a shock – these attacks happen in rather steady intervals. I think it’s a consistent plan by the so-called Islamic State. The Twin Towers attack probably was a big shock, but I was too young at the time to remember that properly. I’m not going to play their game and become obsessed with it. I want the European governments to take precautions. They need to be as consistent as the attacks, so we don’t wake up to another bomb exploding.”

SERBIA

Spasoje, 24



“Today saw another attack that will lead Europe into even more chaos and uncertainty. The attacks are a result of global geopolitics, and I see no way for Europe to control all that is happening. It’s the extremists’ goal to hit the very heart of Europe – first Paris, now Brussels. I think Europe has been so wrapped up in its dreamy world of peace and prosperity – its nice and easy life – that it simply has no clue how to face the threats and defend itself from these attacks. Europe is also partly responsible for it all.”