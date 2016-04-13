Thailand Is Planning to Send Drunk Drivers to Morgues as Punishment

Photo of an abandoned morgue via Wikipedia



Authorities in Thailand are trying to curb drunk driving incidents by making offenders hang around dead people, the Associated Press reports.

The grim reminder of mortality is part of the Thai government’s attempt to reduce the country’s traffic fatality rate, which is the second-highest in the world, according to a 2014 study from the University of Michigan. The idea is that sending repeat traffic offenders and drunk drivers to clean and transport dead bodies at hospital morgues (rather than do community service among the living) might drive home the consequences of driving wasted.

“They should see the actual physical and mental damage,” a public health official told the AP, “so that they may understand and attain a good conscience, so that it could be safer on the roads.”

The program comes just in time for the boozy celebration of Songkran, during which an estimated 160 people are injured and two people die every hour over the holiday’s week-long celebration.