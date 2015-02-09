The Adventures of Scallywag – Part 3 By Tom Scotcher February 9, 2015, 2:00am Share: X Facebook ShareCopied to clipboard Read part one here and part two here. See more from Tom at tomscotcher.tumblr.com Videos by VICE Tagged:Comics!, dickhead mates, Ganja, scallywag, Tom Scotcher, Weed Share: X Facebook ShareCopied to clipboard MoreFrom VICE 10 Questions You’ve Always Wanted to Ask a Bouncer 04.07.17 By Christine Kewitz Man Versus Machine 04.07.17 By Astra Taylor; Ben Wizner; Daniel Pinchbeck; and more My Execution, 20 Days Away 04.07.17 By Kenneth Williams Inside a Drug Tourism Economy 04.06.17 By Allison Tierney