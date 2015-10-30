The Artist Has Nothing to Say in This Week’s Comic from Anna Haifisch By Anna Haifisch October 30, 2015, 5:10am Share: X Facebook ShareCopied to clipboard Look at Anna Haifisch’s art and comics at her website and Twitter. Tagged:Anna Haifisch, ARTISTS, Awkward, Comics!, dinner party, king of the table, nick gazin, nothing to say, Pease, social anxiety, The Artist, VICE art editor, Vice comics Share: X Facebook ShareCopied to clipboard MoreFrom VICE I Spent a Week Living as Joe Rogan 02.20.17 By Graham Isador Here’s How Much ‘Real News’ You Can Get from Celebrity Twitter Alone 01.30.17 By Lonnie Nadler Photos from 40 Years of Life in Gay New York 01.25.17 By Mikelle Street We Asked Adults About the Most Pathetic, Immature Thing They’ve Done Lately 01.20.17 By Kethaki Masilamani