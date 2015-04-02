The Blobby Boys – ‘Chortle’ By Patrick Kyle April 2, 2015, 1:00am Share: X Facebook ShareCopied to clipboard Look at Patrick Kyle’s website and buy his books. Tagged:Alex Schubert, Blobby Boys, Comics!, fashion cat, patrick kyle, The Blobby Boys & Friends, Vice comics, where is alex schubert Share: X Facebook ShareCopied to clipboard MoreFrom VICE Memory Editing Technology Will Give Us Perfect Recall and Let Us Alter Memories at Will 04.04.17 By Rachel Riederer Why Is the Anti-Vaxxer Movement Still a Thing? 04.03.17 By Sam Nichols All Your Favorite Famous Quotations Are Fake 04.03.17 By Harry Cheadle The State of the College Bro in 2017 03.30.17 By Mike Pearl