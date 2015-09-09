The Fuckin’ Catalina Wine Mixer from ‘Step Brothers’ Is Now a Real Event

Step Brothers, the top Will Ferrell movie to quote in order to feel superior to people who still quote Anchorman, has just crossed over into real life. On September 13, the Descanso Beach Club in Avalon, CA is holding the first annual Catalina Wine Mixer a.k.a. THE FUCKIN’ CATALINA WINE MIXER. There will be many activities (and so much room in which to do them) including a performance by The Dan Band, gourmet food, wine, and helicopters. Hopefully they’ll sell a shit-ton of ‘copters so they can make their nut. No word on that 80s Billy Joel cover band, though.

Tickets are actually pretty reasonable at $35 for adults and $20 for children 12 and under but “due to the nature of the evening entertainment, the Catalina Wine Mixer will be 18+ after 6 PM.” You can also upgrade to a private wine tasting for $100 VIP packages. Don’t blow this. It’s the fuckin’ Catalina Wine Mixer.

Get more info about this prestigious event at their website. This should be good.

Via UPROXX