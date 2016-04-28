Watch: How American Men Are Redefining Masculinity

Although stereotypical measures of masculinity, like fraternity hazings, monster truck rallies, and competitive eating competitions still persist, some men are reevaluating what it means to be a masculine member of society in the face of shifting ideals toward gender identity.

VICE correspondent Gavin Haynes heads to America in search of men who are redefining the conventions of machoism. He talks manliness with a competitive eater while trying to devour a giant sloppy joe in 30 minutes, discusses the “feminization” of education with a men’s studies professor, meets a troupe of stay-at-home dads, and spends the night out in the woods with a radical men’s group all in an attempt to understand what it means to be a modern American man.