In Sweden, casinos are state-owned. So there’s only one grand casino in the country – and hundreds of online ones. But that doesn’t mean there aren’t plenty of slot machines around. In Denmark however, casinos can be found all over the place.
For his latest piece, photographer Lousy Auber set out to capture the vibe of Denmark’s fair capital’s slot machine dens. Void of gamblers, the cash-guzzling rows of blinking lights seem both alien and alluring. They’re the sort of tableaux which make first year art majors spurt out non-sentences like “surely, a reflection of our capitalist soul” and “a discussion of aesthetics in thread with post-modern notions of ‘beauty’.” Make of it what you like, but here at the office we’re pretty sure Mr. Auber is just super fond of flashy objects.
The Eerie Beauty Of Danish Casinos
