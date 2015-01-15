The European Union vs. Russia: Talking Heads

VICE News and the New York Review of Books have partnered to create Talking Heads, a series about the big issues of the day as seen by the Review’s distinguished contributors.

In this episode of Talking Heads, George Soros discusses his essay “A New Policy to Rescue Ukraine.” Soros wrote the essay this month, calling on members of the European Union to behave as countries indirectly at war with Russia and to provide Ukraine with $50 billion to defend itself and kick-start political reforms. Russian President Vladimir Putin’s imperial ambition has unintentionally brought into being a new Ukraine that is adamantly opposed to endemic corruption and inefficient government. By offering assistance, Europe can foster an open society in Ukraine and protect itself from Russian aggression.

Videos by VICE

VICE News sat down with Soros to discuss why it is imperative that the EU wakes up and recognises that the principles on which it was founded are at stake in Ukraine.

Read George Soros’s essay, “A New Policy to Rescue Ukraine”

Watch “Talking Heads: How the US Created the Islamic State”

Watch “Talking Heads: China Strikes Back: Talking Heads“

Read “Ten Civilians Killed in Ukrainian Bus Attack as Donetsk Airport Control Tower Is Destroyed”