The Final Michael Comic, ‘Chun Li and Me’ By Stephen Graham March 3, 2016, 5:00am Share: X Facebook ShareCopied to clipboard Look at Stephen Maurice Graham’s website, Tumblr, Twitter, and Instagram. Tagged:Chun-Li, Comics!, Fan Fiction, fantasy, fulfilling delusions, Geeks, Michael, Nerds, nicholas gazin, nick gazin, Stephen Maurice Graham, Street Fighter, Vice comics Share: X Facebook ShareCopied to clipboard MoreFrom VICE Brooklyn dancer Storyboard P. Photos from the ‘Black Male Re-Imagined’ 01.17.17 By Wilbert L. Cooper The First Time I Let Someone Die 12.11.16 By Dr. Rahul Jandial How Instagram Became the Perfect Breeding Ground for Conspiracy Theories 11.28.16 By Hanson O'Haver Sex Workers Describe Their First Day on the Job 11.17.16 By Graham Isador