At 60, Jimmy Ho is still one of the coolest and most forward-thinking tattoo artists in Hong Kong. Jimmy opened his first tattoo shop at the age of 14 and has spent the last 40 years tattooing everyone from movie stars to local gangsters. VICE visited his shop, Mong Kok, to talk to the veteran about his career and the “golden age of Hong Kong tattooing”.

