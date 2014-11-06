The Guy Who Allegedly Posted Pictures of His Strangled Girlfriend on 4Chan Has Been Arrested

David Kalac, the 33-year-old primary suspect in the mysterious murder-by-strangling detailed on 4chan shortly before the victim’s body was discovered by a family member, has been arrested. Cops nabbed him early Thursday morning in Portland, Oregon, not far from Port Orchard, Washington, where the incident took place.

On Tuesday afternoon 30-year-old Amber Lynn Schraw was found dead in her apartment just half an hour after graphic photos of her – or at least someone who looks just like her – appeared on 4chan via an anonymous user. Though quickly taken down, the user had also written a series of confession-like messages: “Turns out it’s way harder to strangle someone to death than it looks on the movies,” he wrote in the initial post, followed up with, “Check the news for Port Orchard Washington in a few hours. Her son will be home from school soon. He’ll find her, then call the cops. I just wanted to share the pics before they find me”.

Though names and details were initially withheld, Deputy Scott Wilson from the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office confirmed via email that the victim was indeed Schraw (also known as Amber Lynn Coplin), and that she was “discovered deceased in her apartment Tuesday afternoon by her 13-year-old son” – just as the 4chan message had predicted. Deputies also told The Seattle Times Wednesday that the words “she killed me first” were written on a picture inside Coplin’s home along with the phrase “bad news.” Her license had the word “dead” written on it.

Kalac had reportedly been living with Coplin. Early yesterday morning the cops spotted him in Coplin’s missing 2001 Ford Focus, but he lost them after driving into oncoming traffic. It wasn’t until 4:30 PM that the car was found, abandoned, by the Portland Police Bureau.

Shortly after 9 PM Wednesday evening the police found Kalac at a home in Portland and quickly surrounded it, reportedly loudhaling that they had a warrant for his arrest. Kalac, who, in another message posted to 4chan had threatened suicide by cop, surrendered.

We received a note from the Port Orchard Sheriff’s Office confirming that David Kalac was arrested in Oregon, without incident, and was taken in for an interview. “Sheriff’s patrol deputies and detectives initiated the homicide investigation and developed probable cause to arrest Kalac based on crime scene evidence, witness and family statements and other leads generated through the investigative process,” the message read.

Kalac is charged with second-degree murder and will be booked at the Mutnomah County Jail in Oregon, with $2 million (£1.26 million) bail.

When asked if Kalac was indeed responsible for the 4chan post, Deputy Sheriff Wilson told us, “We have strong reason to believe that Kalac did post/upload the photographs of the crime scene onto a file sharing website on the internet, i.e. 4chan.” He added, “However, until we get further into the investigative process – from a digital forensic services technical aspect – we can’t say with 100 percent accuracy/confidence that Kalac did, in fact, post those photographs. We believe he did… Now we just have to be able to prove it”.

