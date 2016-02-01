The Hangover News

Rock Missiles

FAR-RIGHT PROTESTERS AND ANTI-FASCISTS CLASHED IN DOVER

Violence kicked off at a planned far-right anti-immigration demo on Saturday

(via)



Three people were arrested and several injured when far-right protesters and anti-fascist counter-protesters clashed in Dover on Saturday afternoon. Fights started when, according to one witness in Dover for the anti-fascist counter-protest, a group of far-right protesters broke through police lines separating the two groups.

Scuffles broke out and flying objects including bricks and rock missiles were reportedly thrown, causing injuries and visible bleeding. Once police regained control of the skirmish, the far-right protest marched through Dover to a meeting point before listening to speakers.

Before the planned far-right demonstration started, two coaches of opposing protest groups had inadvertently met at a Maidstone M20 services, where thrown objects smashed bus windows smashed, six people arrested and a swastika was drawn on the side of a bus, allegedly in blood.

Deadly Bombs

A DOUBLE BLAST KILLED DOZENS IN DAMASCUS

Several people were killed by bombs in quick succession near a holy Shia shrine

Sayeda Zeinab mosque, before the blasts. (Photo: Ahmad via)

(via)

At least 60 people were reportedly killed, and dozens injured, by bombs detonated on Sunday near Syria’s holiest Shia shrine in a heavily populated part of Damascus. Islamic State (IS) later claimed responsibility for the attacks, according to Reuters.

SANA, Syria’s state news agency, reported two blasts going off in quick succession. In the first, a group of militants detonated a car bomb near a public transport garage, according to a Syrian interior ministry source speaking to SANA. That explosion was followed by a double suicide bombing nearby, as people were in the process of being seeking shelter after the first blast.

Damascus’ Sayeda Zeinab neighbourhood is home to a mosque that, according to Shia Muslim tradition, is believed to contain the grave of the prophet Mohammed’s granddaughter, Zaynab. The holy area is a pilgrimage site for Shi’ite Muslims.

Swedish Intimidation

MASKED MEN STORMED THROUGH STOCKHOLM CENTRAL STATION

They gave out anti-refugee leaflets and allegedly struck migrants

Stockholm Central Station (Photo: Tony Webster via)

(via)

Groups of men wearing balaclavas and armbands surged through Stockholm’s central train station, allegedly hitting migrants and handing out leaflets threatening refugee children.

“It is enough now!” read one of the leaflets, which went on to promise to give “the north African street children who are roaming around” the “punishment they deserve”, according to reports. An eyewitness told a local Swedish paper that they had seen some of the men beating about three people they believed to be migrants.

A neo-Nazi Swedish group released a statement after the attack, saying the masked men’s actions had “cleaned up criminal immigrants from north Africa that are housed in the area around the Central Station”.

Earlier this week, a 22-year-old refugee centre employee was stabbed to death in a town near Gothenburg, allegedly by a Somali teenager who lived at the centre.

TOG Tributes

TERRY WOGAN DIED OF CANCER, AGED 77

The veteran broadcaster died after a short illness

Wogan on Eurovision 2008

(via)

Radio and TV broadcaster Terry Wogan died on Sunday after a short illness linked to cancer.

His death was confirmed by a statement released by his family. “He passed away surrounded by his family,” the statement read. “While we understand he will be missed by many, the family ask that their privacy is respected at this time.”

Tributes to Wogan poured in from UK politicians, broadcasters, and his fan community of TOGs – Terry’s Old Geezers or Gals, as they came to be known on Wogan’s breakfast BBC Radio 2 show. Wogan was also well-known for hosting the Children in Need charity appeal and providing wry running commentary during the Eurovision Song Contest, which he last did in 2008.