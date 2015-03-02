The Hangover News

Political Killings

A RUSSIAN OPPOSITION LEADER WAS MURDERED IN MOSCOW

He was shot hours after calling for support for a march against the war in Ukraine

Murdered Russian opposition politician Boris Nemtsov

A prominent Russian opposition politician and former deputy prime minister, Boris Nemtsov, was shot dead in Moscow late on Friday evening, hours after appealing for support for a demonstration on Sunday against Russia’s involvement in the Ukraine conflict.

Nemtsov was shot four times in the back by an attacker in a car as he crossed a bridge in central Moscow.

Russian investigators suggested Islamic extremism and “provocation aimed at destabilising the country” as explanations for the shooting – the investigative committee did not mention Nemtsov’s political opposition to Russian president Vladimir Putin as a potential motive.

Tens of thousands mourned his death by demonstrating in Moscow on Sunday.





Missing Girls

CCTV FOOTAGE SHOWED THREE UK SCHOOLGIRLS TRAVELLING TO SYRIA

They’re believed to have reached the border and joined Islamic State

From left: Kadiza Sultana, Shamima Begum and Amira Abase walking through security in Gatwick airport

Security camera footage released on Sunday showed three British school girls, believed to be going to join Islamic State, waiting at a bus station in Turkey before travelling to near the Syrian border.

The girls – Amira Abase, 15, Shamima Begum, 15, and Kadiza Sultana, 16 – flew to Istanbul from London on the 17th of February. Their families and the police have issued appeals for the girls to return to Britain.

Scotland Yard said they believed the girls are now in Syria, having been met by Islamic State fighters on the Turkish border.



Demo Disputes

PROTESTERS CLASHED WITH POLICE IN HONG KONG

Three were arrested at an anti-Chinese protest

About 400 people clashed with police at an anti-Chinese protest in Yuen Long – a district of Hong Kong close to the Chinese border – on Sunday.

Demonstrators blocked streets with rubbish bins and chanted “cancel the multiple-entry permit” and “topple the Chinese Communist Party”.

Police retaliated with pepper spray.

Anti-Chinese sentiment has been expressed in similar nationalist demonstrations in recent weeks.



Government On the Rocks

ONE OF GEORGE OSBORNE’S ADVISORS WAS FILMED SMOKING CRACK

Professor Douglas McWilliams inhales, then slumps into a sofa

Professor Douglas McWilliams

One of Chancellor George Osborne’s senior advisors was captured on video smoking crack cocaine this weekend.

The video obtained by the Sunday Mirror shows Professor Douglas McWilliams, chairman of the influential Centre for Economic and Business Research, inhaling from a makeshift crack pipe at a flat in north London.

Approached at his London home, he said, “I’m not going to comment. You are not going to get a story from me.”

Last month, McWilliams was questioned by police over claims that he had assaulted a prostitute after a crack binge. The professor denies the allegations.