The Hangover News

Mediterranean Crisis

EUROPEAN NAVY VESSELS RESCUED OVER 6,000 MIGRANTS

The boats, travelling from Libya to Italy, were severely overcrowded

(via)

European navy vessels intercepted and rescued over 3,700 migrants who ran into difficulty while attempting to enter Europe across the Mediterranean this weekend.

The people were being trafficked from Libya to Italy in seven wooden boats and nine rubber dinghies.

The French navy said they had arrested two suspected people smugglers.

All of those rescued from the boats were being taken to Italy.

Over 1,700 people have died trying to cross the Mediterranean so far this year, 20 times more than during the same period in 2014, when 96 people died.



Deaths in Custody

BALTIMORE POLICE WERE CHARGED FOR THE DEATH OF FREDDIE GRAY

Six officers face charges over the incident that sparked Baltimore’s recent riots

(via)

This weekend a Baltimore police officer was charged with murdering Freddie Gray, the man who died in police custody three weeks ago.

Gray, 25, was found dead in the back of a police van, his neck snapped, prompting days of violent protests in the Maryland city.

Prosecutors allege that officer Caesar Goodson is guilty of killing Gray by driving recklessly while his arrestee was not properly strapped into a seat.

Five other police officers were also charged in connection with Freddie Gray’s death.



Nepal Earthquake

A 101 YEAR OLD MAN WAS FOUND ALIVE UNDER A COLLAPSED BUILDING

He’d been trapped there since the earthquake over a week ago

Destruction in Kathmandu after the earthquake in Nepal (Photo by Domenico via)

(via)

A 101-year-old man was rescued from the rubble of his collapsed home in Nepal on Saturday.

He’d been trapped there for a week, since an earthquake – which has killed over 7,000 people – hit the country.

Funchu Tamang was dug out of rubble and airlifted to hospital with only minor injuries.

Nepal’s government said on Saturday that they’d ruled out finding any more survivors buried in collapsed buildings in the capital, Kathmandu.



Courting Trouble

TWO WERE SHOT DEAD AT A ‘DRAW THE PROPHET MUHAMMAD‘ CONTEST

Two gunmen opened fire on the event in Texas before being killed by police

(via)

Two gunmen were shot dead after open firing on a “Draw the Prophet Muhammad” contest in Dallas, Texas this weekend.

The event was hosted by the American Freedom Defence Initiative – an Islamophobic organisation listed as a hate group by the Southern Poverty Law Center – and seemed like quite a bad idea from the outset.

The gunmen attacked the contest at 7PM on Sunday, shooting and injuring a security guard before being shot and killed by police.

The mayor of the local area, Douglas Athas, said of the event: “There was concern, which is why we had heightened security in the area. But we all swear to uphold the constitution, free speech, free assembly and, in this case, freedom of religion, so they were welcome to use the building.”



Shitty Airlines

A RYANAIR FLIGHT TOOK OFF WITHOUT ANY TOILET PAPER

A spokesperson for the airline said it was “regrettable”

(Photo by Adrian Pingstone via)

(via)

A Ryanair flight from London Stansted to Murcia in Spain took off without any toilet paper this weekend.

During a safety demonstration, the crew explained that there was no milk for tea or coffee onboard, nor any toilet paper.

A Ryanair spokesperson described the incident as “regrettable”, explaining: “We wished to prioritise an on-time departure for London Stansted rather than wait for these items to be delivered and cause a significant ATC delay for all our customers.”

Last year, the airline was voted the second worst brand in the entire world for customer service, one spot behind AXA Insurance.