ISLAMIC STATE BEHEADED A BRITISH AID WORKER

A video released on Friday night showed the group beheading Manchurian Alan Henning.

The Islamic State released a video showing the beheading of British aid worker Alan Henning on Friday evening.

Henning, originally a taxi driver from Manchester, was delivering aid to Syria in December when he was kidnapped and then later held hostage.

The video ends with an IS fighter threatening to kill a US aid worker identified as Abdul Rahman Kassig. His parents made a video as a plea to the Islamic State, in which his mother asks IS to “show mercy”.

A MASS GRAVE WAS UNCOVERED IN MEXICO

The grave was found outside the town of Iguala where violence killed six students and 43 disappeared last weekend.

A mass grave containing an undetermined number of bodies was found outside of the Mexican town of Iguala, about 120 miles to the south of Mexico City, on Saturday. Last weekend violence in the town saw six students killed and a further 43 disappeared.

The state prosecutor of Guerrero state, Inaky Blanco, who announced the discovery on Saturday, did not say whether the bodies found could be those of the missing students.

Clashes last weekend saw Mexican police firing at buses that had been hijacked by protesting students, leaving three dead and 25 wounded, for which 22 officers are facing homicide charges.

Inaky Blanco said local police were being investigated for the disappearances.

A PRO-RUSSIAN PARTY WON THE LARGEST NUMBER OF VOTES IN LATVIAN ELECTIONS

The Harmony party, which wants closer ties with Moscow, won 23 percent of the vote but will be unlikely to from a government.

A pro-Russian party supported mainly by ethnic Russians, who make up about a third of Latvia’s population, won the largest number of votes in Latvia’s parliamentary elections this weekend.

But it’s unlikely that the Harmony party will form a government, the current ruling coalition made up of three centre-right parties winning 56 percent of the vote between them.

The leader of the Harmony party, mayor of Riga, Nil Ushakov, said on a recent visit to Moscow that Russian president Vladimir Putin was “the best option that Latvia can hope for.”

A FRENCH GUY MARRIED HIS STEP MOTHER

A local court found that a man could marry his father’s ex-wife despite French laws prohibiting unions between stepchildren and stepparents.

The marriage of Eric Holder and his former stepmother Elisabeth Lorentz took place in France on Saturday, despite French laws prohibiting stepchildren and stepparents from marrying.

The pair had won a legal battle in their local court to be allowed to get married. The state prosecutor opposed the court’s decision but did not appeal.

Mr Holder’s father and former husband of Ms Lorentz was reportedly a guest at the ceremony. Holder said, “I simply hope that our story will be useful other couples in our situation, because I know there are some”.