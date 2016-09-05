The Hangover News

Hate Crimes

TWO POLISH MEN WERE ATTACKED IN HARLOW, UK HOURS AFTER A VIGIL FOR A POLE WHO WAS MURDERED THERE

They were assaulted only hours after attending a vigil for a Polish man who was killed in the town last weekend

Two Polish men were attacked in a “potential hate crime” in Harlow this weekend, only hours after a vigil for a Polish man who was murdered in the town last weekend.

The two men, both in their thirties, were assaulted as they walked past the William Aylmer pub on Sunday morning, one suffering a broken nose and the other a cut to his head.

Police said the attack may have been a “potential hate crime”, but that it was not linked to the murder of Arek Jozwik.



Westminster Scandals

A LABOUR MP RESIGNED FROM HIS COMMONS COMMITTEE OVER CLAIMS HE USED SEX WORKERS

The Sunday Mirror accused Keith Vaz of using the services of male sex workers and taking poppers

Keith Vaz (Photo: EKF Diagnostics)

Keith Vaz, a Labour MP and chair of a House of Commons committee on prostitution, was this weekend accused by the Sunday Mirror of using male sex workers and taking poppers, which are legal.

In a piece of recorded audio, the Mirror seems to show Vaz meeting with two male sex workers and asking them to bring poppers to his flat.

Vaz condemned the Sunday Mirror investigation as “deeply disturbing” and said he’d contacted his solicitor about the claims.

The MP for Leicester East is said to be standing down as chair of a Commons committee that is looking into whether prostitution should be legalised.



Strike News

JUNIOR DOCTORS SAY THEY WILL ‘LEAVE THE NHS’ IF A NEW CONTRACT IS IMPOSED

Ellen McCourt, a doctor who is helped organise the upcoming strike, said morale in the NHS was at ‘rock bottom’

Junior doctors on strike (Photo: Oscar Webb)

This weekend a leading junior doctor warned that members of the profession would leave the NHS, pushing the service into crisis, if the government tried to impose a new contract.

“The biggest risk with this contract, and also with this dispute continuing, is that doctors will leave the NHS,” Ellen McCourt, chair of the British Medical Association’s junior doctor committee, said on Saturday.

Junior doctors are planning to hold a five-day walkout in mid-September over government proposed changes to their contracts.



Trash News

A NORWEGIAN POLITICIAN GOT HIS BALLS STUCK IN AN IKEA STOOL

Then he posted a complaint on the company’s Facebook page, which obviously got shared thousands of times

The ball stool

A Norwegian politician got his balls stuck in an Ikea stool this weekend and then announced what had happened to the world via a complaint he posted on Ikea’s Facebook page.

Claus Jørstad was attempting to sit on the stall while showering when he became stuck.

Soon after, he logged onto Facebook to voice his concern publicly to the company in a post, which got shared over 10,000 times.