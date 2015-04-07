The Hangover News

Iranian Block Parties

IRAN PARTIED IN THE STREETS AFTER A NUCLEAR DEAL WAS REACHED

Iran will have sanctions lifted and the US gets its nuclear inspectors

Iranians celebrated on the streets of Tehran on Thursday night after a historic agreement between Iran and the US was reached.

A six-country coalition led by the US announced that the deal would lift crippling sanctions on Iran in return for a number of limitations on the country’s nuclear programme.

Iranians tweeted their support of the agreement, which is yet to be finalised; the conclusive deal must be made by the end of June.

While Tehran celebrated, others grumbled; critics – including Republican members of Congress and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu – say the deal gives Iran too much for too little in return.

Obama has responded to Netanyahu by saying, “This is our best bet by far to make sure Iran doesn’t get a nuclear weapon. What we will be doing, even as we enter into this deal, is sending a very clear message to the Iranians and to the entire region that if anybody messes with Israel, America will be there.”



Islamism in Africa

KENYA LAUNCHED AIRSTRIKES AGAINST AL-SHABAAB IN SOMALIA

Retribution for a horrific attack on a Kenyan university last week

Kenya launched airstrikes on Al-Shabaab camps in Somalia on Monday following the Islamist group’s killing of 148 people at a Kenyan university last Thursday.

Kenya said its attack destroyed the camps, but Al-Shabaab denied this, claiming the bombs fell on farmland.

Last Thursday gunmen from the al-Qaeda-aligned group went on a killing spree at a Kenyan university, leaving 148 dead.

Government critics have said it’s time for Kenya to pull troops out of Somalia.

Former Kenyan Prime Minister Raila Odinga, who sent troops into Somalia in 2011 to battle Al-Shabaab, said on Sunday, “Kenya should also remove its military officers from Somalia.”



2015 General Election

A TORY ELECTION CANDIDATE MAYBE DEFECTED TO UKIP

Mike Whitehead says he defected; the Tories say he was fired

A former Tory candidate left the party and joined UKIP this weekend, to a lot of bluster and arguing.

Mike Whitehead claimed he’d defected, but the Conservatives said he’d been fired last week so it doesn’t count.

Whitehead said his candidacy for parliament was “terminated” after he’d threatened to run as an independent in local council elections. “The Conservative Party took a pre-emptive strike because they knew I was going,” he said.

The Tories pointed out that it wasn’t a defection because of a technicality. Conservative Culture Secretary Sajid Javid said, “The gentleman involved was not a Conservative candidate… he was up until last week, but he was sacked and so it’s not a defection.”

Regardess, Nigel Farage described it as a “hammer blow” for David Cameron.

“Either way, the fact is that somebody who was a Conservative candidate has now crossed the floor and joined UKIP, and that’s the kind of trend we’re seeing, particularly at local council level across many parts of the north,” the UKIP leader said.



Morning Commutes

A HUMAN SHIT IN A CARRIAGE SHUT DOWN A LONDON MIDLAND TRAIN

A spokesman for the company called it “an act of vandalism”

Passengers on a London Midland train (not the one someone did a shit on). Photo by Elliott Brown via

Last Thursday, London Midland train service was disrupted for about an hour after a passenger discovered that someone had done a shit in a carriage.

“I got on the 7:24AM train from Sutton Coldfield and got into the last carriage,” victim Christian Talbot told the Birmingham Mail. “As I sat down I saw a newspaper on the floor. I leaned over and noticed there was something inside it. It looked like poo, basically. The smell was going through the carriage. These trains have toilets on!”

The 54-year-old told platform staff at Butlers Lane about the shit parcel and disruption to the service went on for over an hour while the train was cleaned.

A spokesman for London Midland said: “The 7.50AM from Lichfield Trent Valley was terminated at Birmingham New Street after an act of vandalism.”