The Hangover News

Conflict in the Middle East

YEMENI MILITANTS FIRED A BALLISTIC MISSILE AT SAUDI ARABIA

It’s the first long range “scud” missile used in the conflict and is a major escalation

(via)

Videos by VICE

Saudi Arabia shot down a ballistic missile fired at the country by Yemen’s Houthi militant group, the Saudi press agency said on Saturday morning.

It’s the first ballistic missile used in the two months of conflict and represents a major escalation.

Saudi Arabia retaliated on Sunday with air-strikes on Yemeni army compounds, killing at least 44.

Saudi Arabia and other Arab nations have been bombing Yemen’s Houthi militia since March, attempting to restore deposed president Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi to power.





War Crimes

ISIS IS ‘USING CHLORINE GAS AND DEVELOPING CHEMICAL WEAPONS’

And they’re reportedly recruiting experts to help them do so

An Islamic State fighter on the border of Iraq and Syria

(via)

Islamic State fighters have used chlorine gas and are recruiting specialists to develop it and other chemical weapons, Australia’s foreign minister Julie Bishop said this weekend.

“The use of chlorine by [ISIS], and its recruitment of highly technically trained professionals, including from the West, have revealed far more serious efforts in chemical weapons development,” she said.

The comments were made to an international forum of countries that works to stop the spread of chemical weapons.

Bishop’s statement follows claims from Kurdish groups that ISIS used gas against their Peshmerga fighters in January.





Football Corruption

DETAILS OF ALLEGED BRIBES PAID TO FIFA’S VP WERE REVEALED

Jack Warner received £6.5 million that should have gone elsewhere

Fifa Vice President Jack Warner meeting Gordon Brown in 2009 (Photo: Downing Street via)

(via)

Details of what happened to $10 million (£6.5 million) sent by Fifa, on behalf of South Africa, to Fifa vice-president Jack Warner were revealed by the BBC this weekend.

The money, which was sent in 2008, was supposed to be used for a Caribbean diaspora legacy programme, but instead found its way into accounts controlled by Warner.

Documents suggested the money had been used for personal cash withdrawals by Warner, as well as for loans and money laundering.

Warner is among nine Fifa officials currently accused by the US of running criminal enterprises, including bribery and money laundering, worth just under £100 million.





Immigration Detention

HUNDREDS PROTESTED OUTSIDE YARL’S WOOD DETENTION CENTRE

Some protesters broke down fences, getting inside part of the compound

(via)

The largest protest against the Yarl’s Wood immigration removal centre took place on Saturday, with over 500 gathering at the rural Bedfordshire site.

Protesters marched around the centre, which mostly detains failed asylum seekers not charged with any crimes.

In places, the protesters tore down parts of the outer fence.

Undercover reporting for Channel 4 News recently showed aggressive and racist behaviour by Yarl’s Wood staff; some were filmed referring to detainees as “animals” and “beasties”.





deed pollLAD

A STUDENT CHANGED HIS NAME SO HE DIDN’T HAVE TO PAY RYANAIR

It was cheaper than amending the details on his Ryanair booking

Adam West (Photo via Facebook)

( via)

A student formerly known as Adam Armstrong changed his name by deed poll and bought a new passport because it was cheaper than paying the fee to amend the details on a Ryanair booking.

Adam and his girlfriend had planned a holiday to Ibiza, but when his girlfriend’s dad booked the flights for them he mistakenly took Adam’s name on Facebook – Adam West – to be his real name.

“Her stepdad got my name from Facebook, but I had put it as Adam West as a joke, because he was the actor who played Batman on TV,” Adam told The Sun.

Ryanair wanted €299 to change the name over, which is obviously ridiculous, so instead Adam changed his name for free and bought a passport in his new name for €140, saving him €159.