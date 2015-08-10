The Hangover News

Terror Attacks

OVER 50 PEOPLE WERE KILLED IN TALIBAN SUICIDE BOMBINGS IN KABUL

This weekend was the deadliest in the Afghan capital since 2011

Taliban members (Screen shot via)

(via)

Videos by VICE

At least 50 people were killed, and hundreds more injured, in Taliban suicide bombings in Kabul this weekend.

Early on Friday a truck bomb exploded outside an Afghan army base, killing at least 20 civilians.

This was followed by a Taliban suicide bomber detonating explosives outside a police academy, killing dozens of police cadets.

A firefight between Taliban militants and forces protecting a US special forces base broke out in the evening, lasting a number of hours.

The attacks made this weekend the deadliest in the Afghan capital since 2011, when a suicide bomber killed more than 50 worshippers outside a Shia mosque.



Immigration Detention

HUNDREDS PROTESTED AT YARL’S WOOD DETENTION CENTRE

It was the fourth protest since April calling for the centre to be shut down

Protesters outside Harmondsworth Detention Centre (Photo courtesy of Movement for Justice)



(via)

Up to 500 people, led by former detainees and the Movement for Justice, descended on Yarl’s Wood immigration detention centre this weekend, calling for its closure.

Protesters graffitied the centre’s walls and attempted to climb over security fences while chanting “no human is illegal” and “shut it down”.

Detainees inside the centre, most of whom are women and families, held signs out of windows saying “SOS” and “we are not animals”.



Red Labour

JEREMY CORBYN SAID HE’D RENATIONALISE FORMER PUBLIC INDUSTRIES

That includesenergy companies, railways and other “necessary” industries

(via)

This weekend, Labour leadership front-runner Jeremy Corbyn said that he’d renationalise the energy companies, railways and other “necessary” industries.

The left-winger said that the Labour party could go back to their commitment to public ownership of industry – known as Clause IV – which was scrapped 20 years ago under Tony Blair.

Speaking to the Independent, Corbyn said “we shouldn’t shy away from public participation, public investment in industry and public control of the railways”.



Alleged Terror Plots

ISIS ARE REPORTEDLY PLANNING TO BLOW UP THE QUEEN

The Islamist group are apparently going to strike during the weekend’s VJ parade

(via)

Islamic State fighters are planning to detonate a bomb, targeting the British Queen, during the 70th VJ (Victory over Japan) Day celebrations in central London, the Mail on Sunday claimed this weekend.

The Mail claimed that police and security services were in a “frantic race against time” to foil the IS plot against the Royal Family ahead of next Saturday’s public events.

However, the Metropolitan police were quick to put out a message reassuring the public that they should continue with their plans to celebrate the anniversary.