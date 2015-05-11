The Hangover News

Tory Scum Here We Come

ANTI-TORY PROTESTERS CLASHED WITH POLICE IN LONDON

Over a dozen were arrested on a march that attracted several thousand people

Police, protesters and press at Saturday's demonstration (Photo by Oscar Webb)

Protesters angry at the Conservative general election victory clashed with police outside Downing Street on Saturday.

The march, organised by the London Black Revs and attracting thousands of people, started outside Conservative party HQ and marched up and down Whitehall.

Clashes with police broke out outside Downing Street, where smoke bombs were thrown and police threatened baton charges.

The protest ended with several hundred kettled on Whitehall. There were 17 arrests over the day, and police are searching for a protester who spray-painted, “Fuck Tory scum” on the monument to the women of WWII.

The Peoples’ Assembly Against Austerity has called for another demonstration outside the Treasury on the 20th of June.



Labour Leadership Contest

LABOUR OGs TOLD THEM TO RETURN TO THE CENTRE GROUND

The comments came as Labour searches for a new leader and a new direction

(Photo by Marc Müller via)

This weekend, Britain’s former Prime Minister Tony Blair and Labour strategist Peter Mandelson urged the Labour party to ditch its left-wing stance, adopted under Ed Miliband, and return to the centre ground.

Blair said that Labour under Miliband had alienated the business community and that “the route to the summit lies through the centre ground’”.

Peter Mandelson, former business secretary under Blair, said Ed Miliband had made a “terrible mistake” in ditching New Labour, and that his criticism of big business and tax avoidance was “useless”.

The interventions come as Labour is gearing up for a leadership contest; Chuka Umunna, Liz Kendall and Tristram Hunt have all declared interest.



Trafficking Targets

THE EU DREW UP PLANS TO DESTROY MIGRANT BOATS

Member countries want to use military action to hit traffickers in Libya

Migrants in the Mediterranean Sea (Photo by Vito Manzari via)

The EU drafted plans this weekend to use military strikes to destroy boats used by traffickers in Libya to transport migrants across the Mediterranean.

Britain is drafting a UN security council resolution that would give international backing to the plan.

The draft is believed to call for the “use of all means to destroy the business model of the traffickers”.

If the plan goes ahead, it will be under Italian command, with around ten EU countries – including Britain, France and Spain – participating.



Dirty Protests

A TORY MP’S OFFICE WAS SMEARED WITH SHIT

He’s just been re-elected to a constituency in Plymouth

Imagine this window with shit smeared all over it. That's what Oliver Colvile MP's office looked like. (Photo by Matěj Baťha via)

A Tory MP in Plymouth had his office windows smeared with shit this weekend.

Oliver Colvile, who was re-elected last week to a constituency in Plymouth, found the shit all over his office’s windows and door on Saturday.

He tweeted: “On arrival, something didn’t smell quite right.”

Colvile said he would be willing to discuss the reasoning behind the dirty protest with whoever’s responsible, adding, “I’m happy to talk to anyone.”