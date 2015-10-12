The Hangover News

Terrible Bombings

128 PEOPLE WERE KILLED AT A PRO-KURDISH PEACE RALLY IN ANKARA

It was the deadliest attack in Turkish history

Videos by VICE

Bomb blasts at a pro-Kurdish peace rally in the Turkish capital of Ankara killed at least 128 people and injured almost 300 more this weekend.

The Turkish government has called the blasts a “terrorist act” and says it has evidence the attacks were carried out by two suicide bombers.

The bomb blasts happened on Saturday morning, seconds apart, at a rally for peace attended by pro-Kurdish party supporters, labour unionists and members of other civic and left-wing groups.

On Sunday, thousands gathered at the blast site to mourn the victims, with fights reportedly breaking out after police prevented pro-Kurdish politicians and other mourners from laying flowers.



Israel-Palestine

SIX PALESTINIANS WERE KILLED AS VIOLENCE ESCALATED

Five Israelis were wounded in knife attacks in Jerusalem

This weekend, four Palestinian teenagers were shot dead by Israeli security services in Gaza and Jerusalem; knife attacks in Jerusalem left five Israelis wounded; and Israeli jets hit targets in Gaza, killing a pregnant women and her daughter, in strikes responding to two rockets fired from Gaza.

Four Palestinians, aged 12, 15, 16 and 19, were shot dead by Israeli police on Saturday after being involved in separate knife attacks in Jerusalem, Israeli police said.

On Sunday, Israel launched an airstrike on a Hamas target in Gaza, killing a pregnant Palestinian woman and her young daughter. Israel said it was responding to rockets launched from Gaza.

Twenty-two Palestinians and four Israelis have been killed in the last two weeks in Israel, the West Bank and Gaza as violence has escalated, raising concerns that a new Palestinian “intifada” may be starting.



ISIS Meets Russia

THE SYRIAN ARMY ADVANCED AFTER HEAVY RUSSIAN AIRSTRIKES

Russia said they hit 55 Islamic State and other targets in 24 hours

The Syrian army advanced against Islamist insurgents in Idlib province, western Syria, after Russia stepped up its airstrikes, it was reported this weekend.

The Syrians, supported by Hezbollah militias, have taken areas of Idlib province, south west of Aleppo, previously held by the Army of Conquest, an Islamist group made up of al-Qaeda’s Syrian wing and other groups.

“In the initial stage of our operation, our aircraft destroyed the principal and largest logistical hubs of the IS terrorist group,” the Russian defence ministry said of its intensive 24-hour bombing raids against IS and other Islamist groups.

(Photo by Steven Depolo via)



Scary Shit

PEOPLE DRESSED AS CLOWNS HAVE BEEN TERRORISING A KENT TOWN

Tonbridge is now on “high alert”





(via)

The Kent town of Tonbridge is on “high alert” after reports that people dressed in clown masks have been chasing children through the streets.

The headteacher of Hillview School, where the children are students, sent an email to parents explaining that staff know of two separate incidents where pupils have been approached by two people wearing white clown masks.

“Students are already communicating with each other on social media, and you may already be aware,” she added. “Should you have any concerns, please contact the police directly, not the school.”