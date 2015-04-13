The Hangover News

Cold War Thaw

BARACK OBAMA AND RAUL CASTRO MET FOR HISTORIC TALKS

It’s the first meeting between the US and Cuba since the communist revolution

US President Barack Obama and the Cuban leader Raul Castro met this Saturday in the first high-level talks between the two countries since 1956.

The two men met with the intention of improving relations between their nations, formerly major Cold War rivals.

Obama told Castro: “We are now in a position to move on a path toward the future,” but added, “We are not going to stop talking about issues like democracy and human rights and freedom of assembly and freedom of the press.”

Castro said, “We are willing to discuss everything, but we need to be patient, very patient. Some things we will agree on; others we will disagree.”

Castro has already made some reforms towards a free market, but has made clear he has no intention to end communist rule in Cuba.



Clinton 2k16

HILLARY CLINTON ANNOUNCED SHE’S RUNNING FOR PRESIDENT AGAIN

And she’s likely to win the Democrat party nomination

Hillary Clinton announced her intention to run for president on Sunday, ending speculation that she still had ambitions to become the first female POTUS.

Clinton announced her intention to run for the presidency in a video on Sunday before meeting voters in Iowa, a crucial early voting state, making her the third officially declared candidate for president after Republican senators Ted Cruz and Rand Paul.

Clinton successfully ran to be the Democratic candidate for president in 2008 but was defeated by Barack Obama.



Embassy Shootings

IS MILITANTS ATTACKED THE SOUTH KOREAN EMBASSY IN TRIPOLI

The gunmen killed a security officer and a civilian before fleeing

Gunmen claiming loyalty to Islamic State opened fire on the South Korean embassy in Tripoli on Sunday morning, killing a Libyan security officer and a Libyan civilian.

The South Korean foreign ministry said that no embassy officials were killed in the attack, but that the attackers fired 40 rounds with a machine gun.

Supporters of Islamic State in Libya claimed responsibility for the attack on Sunday.





Police Brutality

FOOTAGE SHOWED AMERICAN COPS BEATING UP AN UNCONSCIOUS MAN

They struck the unarmed suspect over 50 times

Footage emerged this weekend showing US cops, in an apparently unprovoked attack, brutally beating an unconscious man who they’d just tasered.

The video, filmed by NBC News, shows Francis Jared Pusok on horseback being pursued by police. He falls off the horse and raises his hands to approaching police officers, who taser him several times.

The two officers proceed to kick and punch him, and are then joined by five others, who also take turns beating him.

San Bernardino County Sheriff John McMahon said it was “disturbing” and that ten officers had been suspended on paid leave. The FBI have opened an investigation.

Pusok is being held in custody, but his girlfriend Jolene Binder said, “I still, to this moment, do not know how he is doing… I don’t know what hospital he’s in; they have failed to tell me anything about him.”



Illegal Raves

SOME RAVERS IN CARDIFF GOT STUCK IN A DISUSED BANK VAULT

They had to be rescued by the fire brigade

Some ravers, but not the ones who got themselves stuck in a bank vault (Photo by Jake Lewis)

Two men attending a party at a former bank building in Cardiff decided to explore a disused vault, realised they were then stuck in that vault, freaked out about running out of oxygen and dialled 999 to come to their rescue.

The two unnamed men called emergency services at 1:48AM, worried they were going to suffocate inside the bank vault.

Firemen arrived soon after and drilled a hole into the vault, giving the men the oxygen they were worried about and allowing the firefighters to calm them down.

Specialist rescue teams eventually freed the pair at 6:45AM.