The Hangover News

British Extremists

A YORKSHIRE TEENAGER BECAME BRITAIN’S YOUNGEST SUICIDE BOMBER

A 17-year-old blew himself up in the northern Iraqi town of Baji

Videos by VICE

A teenager from West Yorkshire detonated a car filled with explosives in Iraq on Saturday evening, making him Britain’s youngest suicide bomber, ISIS said this weekend.

Pictures released by Islamic State show Abu Yusuf al-Britani – as he’s known on social media – smiling next to a Toyota pickup and taking instructions from a commander, before detonating the vehicle.

Britani is 17-year-old Talha Asmal from West Yorkshire, ISIS-affiliated social media accounts reported on Saturday evening. Yorkshire police said they are investigating.

Asmal fled the UK for Turkey with a friend, who was also 17, in late March, allegedly to join ISIS.



Foiled Espionage

BRITAIN WITHDREW SPIES FROM ‘HOSTILE COUNTRIES’

A source said that Russia and China had obtained “knowledge of how we operate”

Britain pulled its spies out from live operations in “hostile countries” after files leaked by Edward Snowden were cracked by Russia and China, the Sunday Times reported this weekend.

Russia and China have cracked encrypted documents that contain intelligence techniques and allow the potential identification of British and American spies, the Times said.

A government source cited said that China and Russia obtaining “access to more than one million classified files” had stopped the UK getting “vital information”.

Snowden leaked over 1.7 million secret documents before leaving the US in June of 2013; he was granted asylum in Russia later the same year.



Spheres of Influence

THE US IS PLANNING TO MOVE HEAVY ARMS INTO EASTERN EUROPE

Tanks and infantry would be stationed to reassure European allies against Russia

The US plans to move heavy arms and 5,000 troops into the Baltic and Eastern Europe to reassure allies and deter Russian aggression, US officials told the New York Times this weekend.

The movement of battle tanks, fighting vehicles and troops would represent the first time since the Cold War that the US had moved heavy weapons into newer Nato member states in Eastern Europe.

The Polish defence minister, Tomasz Siemoniak, confirmed on Sunday that Poland and the US were discussing the deployment of US military equipment and personnel.

Officials from European countries bordering the Baltic, made uneasy by Russian intervention in Ukraine, recently requested the permanent stationing of US troops in their countries.



Conflict in the Middle East

YEMENI MILITANTS CAPTURED A CITY ON THE SAUDI ARABIAN BORDER

And the Saudis denied carrying out airstrikes on a Unesco world heritage site

Despite Saudi Arabian airstrikes and hard fighting with armed tribesmen, Houthi militants captured the strategically important city of al-Hazm near the border with Saudi Arabia this weekend.

The Old City of Yemeni capital city Sana’a, a Unesco world heritage site, was hit by airstrikes on Friday that killed five people and destroyed some of the “world’s oldest jewels”, Unesco said.

Saudi Arabia denied responsibility for the bombing.

For three months Saudi Arabia has been carrying out airstrikes in Yemen against the Houthis, who are supported by Saudi’s regional rival Iran, in an attempt to restore ousted president Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi.

Peace talks between the two sides are due to take place in Geneva on Monday.



Gross Stuff

POLICE ARE INVESTIGATING THE MERSEYSIDE ‘POO SUSPECT’

A woman was caught on CCTV taking a shit on the floor of a bargain store

Last month, a woman was filmed on CCTV taking a shit on the floor of B&M Bargains in Southport, Merseyside.

Before checking the cameras, staff found the woman’s deposit on the floor, covered with £40 worth of children’s clothes.

Merseyside police are now investigating the incident.

A spokeswoman said: “Police can confirm a report was received on Monday, June the 1st, that a woman had caused damage to clothing inside a shop in Southport.”