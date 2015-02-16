The Hangover News

Confectionary Capitalism

A BUNCH OF UNATTRACTIVE GUYS WENT ON A “SMASH VALENTINES DAY” PROTEST IN JAPAN

Videos by VICE

They were demonstrating against “passion-based capitalism” and “oppressive chocolate capitalists”

(Photo by Pittaya Sroilong)

(Via)

A group called Kakuhido, translated as “The Revolutionary Alliance of Men that Women Find Unattractive”, marched around Tokyo’s shopping districts on Saturday demanding an end to the “blood soaked conspiracy of Valentine’s Day”.

Mark Waters, the chairman of the group told AFP, “society is addicted to capitalism. People are profiting from it and we are here today to demonstrate our resistance to the love capitalists.”

Valentines day in Japan is hugely profitable to the confectionary industry. Women are traditionally expected to buy chocolate for all the men in their lives – their partners, bosses and co-workers. Men reciprocate on “White Day” a month later, which Kakuhido say they will protest against too.

Denmark Shootings

A GUNMAN WENT ON A KILLING SPREE IN COPENHAGEN LEAVING TWO DEAD

The killer attacked a free speech debate killing one and then shot and killed a Jewish man near the city’s main synagogue

(Via)

A man went on a murderous rampage in Copenhagen on Saturday.

The man opened fire on the crowd at a free speech debate taking place in a cafe, leaving one man dead and three injured. Cartoonist Lars Vilks, who has faced death threats over his cartoons of the prophet Mohammed, was in attendance. He was believed to be the target of the shooting but was left unhurt.

The man then shot and killed a Jewish man and injured three police officers near the city’s main synagogue, before police shot him dead.

Local media named the Danish-born suspect as Omar Abdel Hamid El-Hussein, but police did not confirm this.

The attack came after the shooting at the office of French satire magazine Charlie Hebdo in January. It is being speculated that it was a copy-cat killing. Danish Prime Minister Helle Thorning-Schmidt described it as a “politically motivated” act of terrorism.

Ukraine

UKRAINE AND PRO-RUSSIAN REBELS BEGAN A CEASEFIRE

But some fighting continued on Sunday throwing into question whether the truce will hold

VICE News – Flying Drones with the Dnipro Battalion Russian Roulette (Dispatch 93)

(Via)

Fighting in eastern Ukraine subsided on Sunday following a ceasefire agreement between Ukraine and the pro-Russian rebels. Fighting in some areas continued, but the ceasefire is said to be “generally” holding according to France and Germany.

The treaty came into effect at midnight local time on Saturday. Shelling around Debaltseve continued on Sunday. Ukranian forces are besieged by pro-Russian rebels there. The rebels there say they have disregarded the ceasefire.

The deal was brokered on Thursday in Minsk between Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko, Russian President Vladimir Putin, French President Francois Hollande and German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

Previous truces between Ukrainian forces and the rebels have initially held but fallen apart. Analysts say the first 48 hours of this truce are crucial.

Dodgy bankers

FORMER HSBC BOSS RESIGNED FROM HIS ROLE IN BANKING LOBBY GROUP AMID MOUNTING PUBLIC PRESSURE

Lord Green, who was head of HSBC when the bank allegedly facilitating tax dodging, resigned as chair of CityUK

(Photo by Simon Childs)

(Via)

Lord Green, who was at the head of HSBC when the Swiss arm of the bank allegedly helped wealthy clients dodge tax, resigned from his position in the influential banking lobby group CityUK.

The peer also served as a trade minister under David Cameron, prompting Labour leader Ed Milliband to comment, “[the Prime Minister] has still not accounted for why he appointed Lord Green in the first place, when it was already public knowledge about what happened at HSBC.”

HSBC published a full-page advert in many newspapers this weekend containing an apology over the claims it helped its clients evade tax.