The Hangover News

Terror in Paris

130 PEOPLE WERE KILLED IN MULTIPLE TERRORIST ATTACKS IN PARIS

Seven attackers were killed, but an eighth man is feared still at large

Bouquets placed near the Bataclan, Paris on Saturday. (Photo by Matthew Leifheit)



This weekend, 130 people were killed and over 350 injured in multiple terrorist attacks in Paris.

On Friday night, suicide bombers detonated themselves in a packed concert hall while gunmen opened fire on restaurants and bars in the centre of the city.

Seven of the attackers, who are believed to be linked to Islamic State, were killed during or after the attacks, but an eighth man is feared to still be at large.

France has declared a state of emergency and President Francois Hollande has described the attack as an “act of war”.

The United States and France have said that they will intensify airstrikes against Islamic State in Syria and Iraq in response to the attack, with France already dropping 20 bombs on ISIS strongholds in Raqqa last night.



Closing the Door

POLAND’S REFUGEE POLICY SHAKEN BY THE PARIS TERROR ATTACKS

It said Europe needed to ‘revise’ its migrant policy in the wake of the attack

Konrad Szymanski, Poland’s incoming Minister for European Affairs, speaking to reporters after the attacks in Paris (Screen shot via)



Poland’s incoming Minister for European Affairs said this weekend that Poland would not accept any refugees following the terrorist attacks in Paris unless Europe could give “security guarantees”.

“In the wake of the tragic events in Paris, Poland doesn’t see the political possibilities to implement a decision on the relocation of refugees,” minister for European affairs, Konrad Szymanski, said.

“We’ll accept [refugees only] if we have security guarantees. This is a key condition, and today a question mark has been put next to it all around Europe,” the minister added.

Poland’s conservative Law and Justice party won a majority at the country’s election three weeks ago.



War in Syria

RUSSIAN AIRSTRIKES ‘ENCOURAGING REFUGEES TO COME TO EUROPE’

According to EU Council President Donald Tusk

EU Council President Donald Tusk (Photo: European People’s Party via)



At a G20 summit this weekend, EU Council President Donald Tusk said that Russian airstrikes in Syria against “moderate rebels” were causing a new wave of people to flee the country to Europe.

Mr Tusk said Russian bombing raids against rebel opponents of Syrian President Bashar al Assad were resulting in a “new wave of refugees” coming to Europe, adding that Russia “must be more focused on Islamic State”.

Tusk said cooperation between Russia and the US in combating IS in Syria and Iraq was “crucial”.



Missile Launches

NORTH KOREA REPORTEDLY PREPARING BALLISTIC MISSILE TESTS

The country declared a ‘no-sail zone’ off its east coast on Sunday

Supreme Leader of North Korea, Kim Jong-un (Photo: KCNA)

North Korea might be planning to launch a ballistic or scud missile off of its eastern coast, a report by South Korea’s news agency said on Sunday.

North Korea declared a “no-sail zone” in a region off of its eastern coast between the 11th of November and the 7th of December in a sign that it could be preparing to test new missiles by launching them into the sea.

North Korea is currently under United Nations sanctions for previous ballistic missile launches and nuclear weapons tests.