The Hangover News

World Migration

MORE THAN 700 MIGRANTS WERE RESCUED FROM OFF THE INDONESIAN COAST ON FRIDAY

100 had died on the passage after fighting for the last remaining food on the vessels

Over 700 migrants from Burma and Bangladesh were rescued from a boat found sinking off the coast of Malaysia this weekend.

Videos by VICE

Reports say that the boat had previously been turned away by the Malaysian navy and that the crew had abandoned the ship, which was at sea for two and a half months. One hundred of the migrants had already died when fighting broke out on the ships over the last remaining food. Three witnesses said people were stabbed, hanged and thrown overboard.

Malaysia, Thailand and Indonesia have been turning away similar migrant boats in recent weeks, sparking international outrage.



Watch: ‘Europe or Die’, our documentary series about Europe’s migrant crisi



Labour’s Financiers

THE HEAD OF BRITAIN’S LARGEST TRADE UNION WARNED THE LABOUR PARTY TO PICK THE ‘CORRECT LEADER’

Len McCluskey said Unite might scrap its relationship with Labour if they failed to pick a party leader who represents working class Britain





Image via YouTube



The boss of the UK’s largest trade union said its link to the Labour party was under threat if Labour did not pick a new leader who represented the “voice of ordinary working people.”

Len McCluskey, general secretary of the Unite trade union, said Labour needed a leader who “is prepared to go to the dark places and fundamentally rethink what the Labour party is for, who it represents, what it’s all about.”

Yvette Cooper, Liz Kendall, Mary Creagh and Andy Burnham have so far announced that they’ll be running to succeed Ed Miliband as leader.



Watch: Our documentary about labour’s new wave of young politicians









The Middle East

THE ISRAELI GOVERNMENT ANNOUNCED IT WOULD PAY AFRICAN IMMIGRANTS TO LEAVE THE COUNTRY

Prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu said paying African immigrants $3,500 to leave would “protect the Jewish and democratic character”





Image via Wiki Commons

The Israeli government announced this weekend that it would begin paying $3,500 USD grants to African migrants to encourage them to leave the country.

The country’s prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the new policy would “protect the Jewish and democratic character.” He added: “We are determined to remove the tens of thousands of infiltrators who are here.”

A report by Human Rights Watch in 2013 found that previous repatriation payments of $1,500 were not taken voluntarily and many migrants were coerced into leaving Israel.





Cannibalism News

A RESTAURANT IN NIGERIA WAS SHUT DOWN FOR SERVING HUMAN FLESH

Police found two human heads, still bleeding, when they raided the restaurant

This is not human meat, don’t worry. It’s skirt steak. Photo via Wiki Commons

A restaurant in Anambra, Nigeria, was shut down this weekend after police discovered it was serving human flesh to customers.

When police raided the restaurant they found two human heads, AK47s and explosives.

The authorities were alerted by a priest who’d eaten there and was and complained the meat was overpriced.