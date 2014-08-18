The Hangover News

Kurd Resistance

KURDISH FORCES ARE RECLAIMING TERRITOTY FROM ISLAMIC STATE

Peshmerga fighters have retaken three towns previously under IS control

IS fighters in Iraq

Kurdish officials said that their forces have retaken three towns from Islamic State fighters with the help of US air strikes.

One of the towns, Tel Skuf, is 15km from the Mosul dam – Iraq’s largest – which IS took control of earlier this month, giving them the ability to both cut off water and electricity supplies, and flood towns.

Al Jazeera’s Zeina Khodr said: “US air strikes pushed Islamic State fighters back, but this is not going to be an easy fight. Now that the group knows it faces a threat from the skies, it is changing tactics on the ground.”

The British government has announced it is prepared to arm Kurdish fighters, with David Cameron writing, “If we do not act to stem the onslaught of this exceptionally dangerous terrorist movement, it will only grow stronger until it can target us on the streets of Britain”.

Critics have suggested this move would force the UK to bear some responsibility for casualties in Iraq; government sources said the decision to arm Kurdish forces was consistent with their approach to responding to a humanitarian crisis.



Michael Brown

A MAN WAS SHOT IN FERGUSON DURING PROTESTS AGAINST POLICE

A state of emergency was declared by the Missouri governor on Saturday

On Saturday night, a man was shot in Ferguson, Missouri during a protest against police.

The demonstrations erupted the previous Sunday after police shot dead Michael Brown, an unarmed black teenager, in the St Louis suburb.

In response to the lootings and clashes with police that followed the shooting, Missouri governor Jay Nixon declared a state of emergency in Ferguson, imposing a curfew from midnight to 5AM.

On Saturday, a crowd remained on the town’s main street after midnight, shouting, “No justice, no curfew” at police. The cops responded with a barrage of tear gas, which they defended as a “proper response” after a police car was shot at.

Missouri State Highway Patrol Capt Ron Johnson said one person was shot and critically wounded, and that police had arrested seven others.



Human Trafficking

THIRTY-FIVE PEOPLE WERE FOUND IN A SHIPPING CONTAINER IN ESSEX

Police say they are Sikhs from Afghanistan

A group of 35 people understood to be Afghan Sikhs were found in a shipping container at Tilbury Docks after they were heard screaming for help.

One man was found dead, while the others were taken to hospital to be treated for severe dehydration and hypothermia.

Thirty of the men, women and children have since been released into the care of police and Border Force staff, and will now be interviewed to find out they came to be in the container, which travelled to Essex on a freighter from Zeebrugge, Belgium.

Essex police have described the group as victims of “people trafficking” and have launched a homicide investigation into the man’s death.



Scottish Independence

POLLS SHOW THE SCOTTISH PRO-INDEPENDENCE VOTE IS GROWING

But Salmond’s uncertainty over currency is still holding the Yes campaign back

Scottish First Minister Alex Salmond (Photo via)

Scottish referendum polls suggest that the No camp’s lead is narrowing, with the future of the health service set to be the focus of the Scottish independence debate this week.

The prospect of NHS cuts in Scotland is increasing backing for independence among women, and an ICM poll found that the Yes campaign had gained support by four percentage points since last month.

Excluding undecided voters, the poll found the lead for no remained at 55 percent, a decrease of two points from last month, while support for yes had increased by two points to 45 percent.

Last week, Alex Salmond claimed that a yes vote would lead to worse NHS services in Scotland; the Scottish Conservative health spokesman, Jackson Carlaw, called his suggestion “shameless scaremongering”.

In other independence news, Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott said “as a friend of Britain, as an observer from afar, it’s hard to see how the world would be helped by an independent Scotland”.



Horrible Evenings

A MAN WAS FOUND COVERED IN SHIT IN AN INDIAN RESTAURANT’S CUPBOARD

Nobody knows how he got there

A “confused” man was found in an Indian restaurant’s cupboard, covered in his own shit, in Malvern, Worcestershire, UK.

The man, thought to be in his twenties, was wearing nothing but a tablecloth and, according to the Malvern gazette, had verbally abused staff.

Thought to have spent the previous night in the cupboard, he was arrested on suspicion of using threatening verbal behaviour and criminal damage.

It’s still unknown how the guy ended up there, but he’s been given a Community Resolution Order, forcing him to apologise to staff and clean up the faeces he left all over the place.