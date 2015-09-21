The Hangover News

Labour Values

JEREMY CORBYN SAID LABOUR WILL RE-NATIONALISE THE RAILWAYS

There is ‘overwhelming support for a people’s railway’, he said

Jeremy Corbyn (right) with Shadow Chancellor John McDonnell



A Labour government would re-nationalise the railways, Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said this weekend.

Labour would renationalise the railways “line by line” as each private franchise expired, he told the Independent on Sunday.

The party is setting up a task force that will look further at how to implement the plans, Mr Corbyn said.

A British army general, commenting on Corbyn’s potential military policies, said that the Labour leader would face a “mutiny” from the army if he became prime minister and tried to enact “any plans to emasculate and shrink the size of the armed forces”.

“Feelings are running very high within the armed forces. You would see a major break in convention, with senior generals directly and publicly challenging Corbyn,” the senior serving general told the Sunday Times.



Foreign Affairs

HUNGARY AND CROATIA FELL OUT OVER THE REFUGEE CRISIS

Croatia apparently “lied in the face” of Hungary

Hungarian tanks heading to the border with Croatia

Relations between Hungary and Croatia turned frosty this weekend after Croatia transported thousands of refugees into Hungary without Hungary’s permission.

Peter Szijjarto, the Hungarian foreign minister, accused Croatia of “violating Hungary’s sovereignty” after Croatian trains took thousands of refugees into Hungary unannounced, with an armed police guard.

Szijjarto branded Croatian Prime Minister Zoran Milanovic “pathetic” and accused Croatia of breaching international law in violating its borders.

Milanovic said Hungary’s actions in shutting its borders were “incomprehensible” and said Croatia would continue to force Hungary to take refugees in.

Hungary has started erecting a fence along its Croatian border.



Elections

SYRIZA GOT THE LARGEST NUMBER OF VOTES IN GREECE’S ELECTION

It was the fifth general election in six years

Alexis Tsipras

The left-wing, formerly anti-austerity party Syriza won the largest number of votes in a snap election in Greece this Sunday.

The party, led by Greece’s embattled prime minister Alexis Tsipras, polled higher than their closest rival, the centre-right New Democracy.

The result will give Syriza a mandate to carry out austerity measures, demanded by the EU as part of a bailout deal agreed earlier this year.



Refugee Crisis

RECORD NUMBERS OF REFUGEES ENTERED AUSTRIA

Red Cross reported that 13,000 people crossed the border on Saturday alone

Record numbers of refugees entered Austria over its Hungarian border this weekend, while Austrian police reported refugees had also begun entering the country over its Slovenian border.

The Austrian Red Cross reported that up to 13,000 people entered Austria on Saturday alone.

It’s reported that Hungary has been transporting refugees directly from its Croatian border to Austria without first registering them.

Four thousand refugees were rescued from boats bound for Italy off the Libyan coast in an EU operation on Saturday.

Meanwhile, dozens of refugees are missing and feared drowned after three boats off the Greek coast sank over the weekend, one colliding with a ferry.



A KID DID A SHIT IN THE MIDDLE OF A SUPERMARKET IN RUSSIA

CCTV caught him doing his business, skilfully, without taking his trousers off

(Photo: Liveleak)

A kid was filmed doing a shit in the middle of a Russian supermarket this weekend.

The boy is shown walking down one of the shop’s isles before stopping, wriggling his trousers and stealthily depositing a pile on the floor before casually walking off.

The footage then shows a man in flip-flops stepping in the human shit moments later.

Predictably, this has proved a popular clip to share among users of the many social media websites of the world wide web.