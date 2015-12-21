The Hangover News

Bomb Scares

A PLANE WAS FORCED TO LAND WHEN A ‘FAKE BOMB’ WAS FOUND ONBOARD

The Air France flight made an emergency landing in Kenya

An Air France Boeing 777 (Photo by Patrick Cardinal via)

(via)

An Air France flight from Mauritius to Paris made an emergency landing on Sunday after a suspect package was found in one of the plane’s toilets.

The package was made of a cardboard box, paper and a ticking timer, chief executive of Air France Frederic Gagey said.

Mr Gagey described the device as an “extremely aggressive act”.

The 459 passengers and 11 crew members were evacuated after the plane touched down at Kenya’s Moi airport in Mombasa; Kenyan police said they are questioning several passengers.



Sex Abuse Allegations

A FORMER LABOUR PEER ACCUSED OF CHILD SEX ABUSE DIED

Lord Janner had been suffering from dementia

(via)

Lord Janner, a former Labour peer accused of historical child sex abuse offences, died this weekend aged 87.

Janner had been accused of 22 counts of child sex offences but was ruled unfit to stand trial by a high court judge because of dementia.

A “trial of the facts” to determine whether or not Janner had carried out the alleged actions but not decide his guilt, due to take place in April of next year, will no longer go ahead, Crown Prosecution sources said.



Cops with Guns

CAMERON LOOKED TO GIVE ARMED POLICE GREATER LEGAL PROTECTION

In response to the attacks in Paris, the PM ordered a review into current laws

(Photo: DFID via)

(via)

David Cameron ordered a review into the use of guns by British police, it was reported this weekend.

The review will look into whether or not the law gives enough support to police officers who have to make decisions to shoot in “split-seconds”.

The report follows concerns aired by senior police officers that police using guns do not have enough legal or political backing to effectively carry out their jobs.



Angry Young Men

ANGRY SINGLE MEN IN TOKYO MARCHED AGAINST CHRISTMAS

They said Christmas was a capitalist ploy that discriminates against them

(via)

Single young men marched through Tokyo this weekend calling for an end to Christmas, which they said was a capitalist holiday that discriminates against men without girlfriends.

The men, from a communist-inspired group who regularly protest against Western holidays, said that Christmas was a cynical ploy to make money from people in love.

“In this world, money is extracted from people in love, and happy people support capitalism,” said the unnamed head of the organisation that organised the protest, the Revolutionary Losers’ League.

“Unpopular men who don’t have a girlfriend or are not married are overly discriminated. We want to break this barrier,” he added.