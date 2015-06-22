The Hangover News

Mass Protests

NEARLY 100,000 PEOPLE MARCHED AGAINST AUSTERITY IN LONDON

They were protesting against public sector cuts

(Photo by Oscar Webb)

(via)

Between 70,000 and 150,000 people marched through central London on Saturday in protest against Tory cuts to public services.

The march started in the City and marched to Parliament Square, where Charlotte Church, Russell Brand and others addressed the crowd.

A breakaway “black bloc” group marched to Elephant and Castle and briefly paint-bombed a luxury flat development.

On Sunday, the Chancellor, George Osborne, said that he will press ahead with €16 billion worth of cuts to welfare.



Eurozone Crisis

GREECE TRIED TO AVOID DEFAULTING ON ITS DEBTS

The Greek PM is trying to secure funds to stop the country going bankrupt

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras (Photo by FrangiscoDer via)

(via)

Greece was on the brink of bankruptcy this weekend, ahead of EU talks on Monday which will decide whether the country is given any more emergency funding.

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras met senior EU officials over the weekend in an attempt to find funds to prevent Greece from defaulting on its debts, €10 billion of which are due for payment at the end of June.

President of the European council, Donald Tusk, warned on Friday that Greece was imminently heading towards default unless it accepted austerity measures.

Relations between Greek ministers and EU officials hit rock bottom last week, with finance minister Yanis Varoufakis saying that negotiations for emergency funding had all but broken down.



Fascist Art

HITLER’S PAINTINGS AND DRAWINGS SOLD AT AUCTION FOR €400,000

The watercolours and drawings were done between 1904 and 1922

(via)

Watercolours and drawings by Adolf Hitler sold at an auction in Nuremberg for nearly €391,000 this weekend.

One painting depicting a view of a Bavarian castle sold for €100,000, and another painting of flowers sold for around €73,000.

The bidders were individuals in China, France, Brazil, Germany and the United Arab Emirates, the auction house said.



Israel-Palestine

A PALESTINIAN MAN WAS SHOT AFTER HE STABBED AN ISRAELI COP

And two Israelis were shot by a suspected Palestinian assailant

Some Israeli police, none of whom were involved in the below (Photo by Mark Probst via)

(via)

A Palestinian man stabbed an Israeli paramilitary policeman in the neck in Jerusalem on Sunday before being shot by the policeman.

Both men were seriously injured, the Israeli ambulance service said.

Two Israelis, who were hiking near a Jewish settlement in the West Bank, were shot on Friday by a suspected Palestinian assailant, killing one and wounding the other.

Violence in Jerusalem and the West Bank has flared up in the last year following the Israeli assault on Gaza last July and August.



Custodial Comeuppances

A MAN WAS JAILED AFTER STEALING €4 FROM HIS FIVE-YEAR-OLD NEPHEW

He snuck into his sister’s house when she was out to take the money

Michael Claydon (Photo via Facebook)

(via)

A man was jailed for two and a half years this weekend after being found guilty of stealing £3 (€4) from his five-year-old nephew.

Michael Claydon entered his sister’s house when she was out and took the money from his nephew’s Batman wallet to feed his heroin habit, a Teesside court heard.

The 23-year-old had 43 offences on his record and had burgled his sister’s house twice before, once when her son was just two weeks old.

“He is extremely remorseful he stole from his young nephew,” said Claydon’s barrister. “It is a source of embarrassment.”