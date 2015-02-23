The Hangover News

Westminster Rot

TWO FORMER FOREIGN SECRETARIES WERE EXPOSED OFFERING ‘CASH FOR ACCESS’

Jack Straw and Sir Malcolm Rifkind claim they’ve done nothing wrong





In a joint investigation by Channel 4 Dispatches and the Telegraph, former Labour foreign secretary Jack Straw and Conservative chairman of the Intelligence and Security Committee Sir Malcolm Rifkind were filmed offering to use their political influence on behalf of a fictitious Chinese company in exchange for payments of at least £5,000 a day.

The Telegraph claims Jack Straw bragged that he’d previously used his influence as an MP to change European Union rules on behalf of a firm that paid him £60,000 a year. In a video published by the newspaper, Straw said he’d bring his name to a company for £5,000 a day after he stood down as an MP.

Malcolm Rifkind said he could provide paying clients with “useful access” to every British ambassador in the world, and that he’d submit questions to ministers for cash.

Straw and Rifkind said they’d referred themselves to the Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards but denied any wrongdoing.

Jack Straw agreed to “suspend himself” from the Labour party late on Sunday evening.





Saving Relics

TURKISH TROOPS ENTERED SYRIA TO SAVE A HISTORIC TOMB

IS fighters had encircled troops guarding a tomb significant to Turkey’s history

Islamic State fighters



Turkish forces entered northern Syria on Sunday morning to rescue 38 Turkish soldiers and secure the shrine of Suleyman Shah, the grandfather of the founder of the Ottoman Empire, which had been threatened by Islamic State fighters.

The operation is the first incursion Turkey has made into Syria since the start of the civil war four years ago.

The military force, composed of tanks, drones, aeroplanes and infantry, relieved the 38 man Turkish garrison – who have been encircled by Islamic State fighters for eight months – of the tomb.

Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu said Turkey had not sought permission from the Syrian government for the mission, but said they did inform their allies in the coalition against IS.

The Turkish garrison were brought back to Turkey and the tomb moved to a new site within Syria, closer to the Turkish border.



Kick It Out

POLICE IDENTIFIED THREE RACIST CHELSEA FANS

While the ‘Sunday People’ claimed one of the men is an Irish ex-policeman



The Metropolitan police said this weekend that they’d identified and spoken to three Chelsea fans allegedly involved in racially abusing a black man at a Paris Metro station last week.

The Met said that none of the men had been arrested as they cannot detain people over offences that occur outside the UK.

A video last week showed Chelsea fans preventing a black man from boarding the Metro and chanting “We’re racist, we’re racist, and that’s the way we like it.”

The Irish newspaper Sunday World claimed it had identified one of the men as a 50-year-old former Irish policeman and current human rights activist.



Emergency Funding

THE EURO ZONE THREW GREECE A FINANCIAL LIFELINE

European finance ministers agreed to extend financial aid to Greece for four months

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras (Photo by Blömke/Kosinsky/Tschöpe via)



Euro zone countries agreed late on Friday night to extend financial assistance to Greece for another four months, averting potential Greek bankruptcy and a Euro exit, while Greece agreed to make cuts to its anti-austerity spending plan.

The Greek Syriza government was given until today to submit a list of spending cuts to its radical anti-austerity programme in order for the Euro zone to consider emergency funding.

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said: “Greece achieved an important negotiating success in Europe. We showed determination and flexibility and, in the end, we achieved our basic goal.”

Finance minister Yanis Varoufakis said he would work night and day over the weekend to draw up a new list of cuts to their left-wing spending programme to appease European creditors.



Fatal Bombings

A BLAST KILLED TWO AT A UKRAINIAN RALLY

The rally marked one year since the overthrow of former leader Viktor Yanukovych

Footage of the bomb exploding in Kharkiv



A bomb killed two and injured 10 others at a rally in Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second largest city, on Sunday.

The rally was one of several around Ukraine celebrating the one year anniversary of the Ukrainian uprising, which overthrew pro-Russian leader Viktor Yanukovych.

A ceasefire in eastern Ukraine was reportedly starting to take hold this weekend, with the government and rebels agreeing to start pulling back heavy weapons from Tuesday.



Dangerous Rows

A WOMAN TRIED TO BITE OFF HER BOYFRIEND’S DICK AFTER A ROW

The couple had been arguing about “how needy she had become”

Amber Ellis (Police handout)



An Oklahoma man awoke to find his girlfriend “biting his [penis] off”, according to a police report.

The unnamed man and his girlfriend, Amber Ellis, had been out drinking and got in a fight about “how needy [Amber] had become”.

After falling asleep, the man was woken up by Ellis chowing down on the base of his penis, before hitting him over the head with a laptop, necessitating stitches on his dick and treatment of injuries to his hand, face and knee.